Biosphere 2 rainforest gets a shower after two month drought experiment

The project, called Water, Atmosphere and Life Dynamics, brings together 80 scientists and equipment from 13 institutions across the globe. The experiment is fueled in part by a $2.1 million European Research Council grant secured by Christiane Werner, a professor of ecosystem physiology at Germany’s University of Freiburg.

Often called the “lungs of the planet,” rainforests play a significant role in earth’s carbon cycle and help to regulate levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. With changing climate and environmental stability, researchers say their fate is more important than ever.

“We do know that global climate change is progressing. We don’t understand how ecosystems are going to behave,” said Joaquin Ruiz, vice president of global environmental futures at the UA.

Prior to shutting off the rain, researchers laid nearly 2 miles of Teflon tubing and more than 133 sensors throughout the rainforest to help them collect measurements and monitor things such as vegetation, carbon pools and soil.