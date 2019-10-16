If you go

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1 Burruel Street in Tubac.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 7-13. Children 6 and under get in free.

For more information, call 520-398-2252 or visit the park’s website at tubacpp.com or the state parks site at azstateparks.com/tubac .