How to help

Support Children’s Literacy through Make Way for Books

What: Community-Wide Children’s Book Drive to benefit the Blue Book House Project with Make Way for Books.

When: Through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Donations of more than 5,000 new and gently-used books for children of all ages are needed to support literacy and early learning programs for low-income children and families throughout Pima County. Donations will be accepted at the following locations: YMCA of Southern Arizona locations at 60 W. Alameda St., 401 S. Prudence Road, 2900 N. Columbus Blvd., 7770 N. Shannon Road. and 5085 S. Nogales Hwy.; Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada; and at Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave.

For more information about volunteering, or to make a monetary donation, visit makewayforbooks.org or call 398-6451.