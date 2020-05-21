Board of Supervisors amends controversial business regulations, telecommuting policy

After several revisions and community feedback, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to amend a set of controversial regulations for businesses through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the end of Arizona’s stay-home order last week, the board adopted the regulations as a way to protect employees and customers as businesses reopened. The proclamation included a variety of regulations for restaurants, gyms, pools and other facilities such as occupancy limitations, protective-equipment requirements, social-distancing protocols, daily temperature checks and the public display of signage and cleaning logs.

Since then, the county received a considerable amount of feedback from local business owners who were concerned the regulations were unnecessary and burdensome. Travis Peters, executive chef at The Parish in Tucson, told the board Thursday his restaurant was struggling through the pandemic and that it was important to find a compromise.

“You guys have a terrible job right now. But I hope that we can meet in the middle, that you can hear our voices and make it easier for us to survive through this,” he said.

In a 3-2 vote, the board adopted several changes to the regulations, including no longer requiring restaurants to have call-ahead reservation systems, no longer requiring workers to determine if a customer is ill with COVID-19 and no longer requiring that businesses post their cleaning logs. The amendments address many of the concerns brought by the Arizona Restaurant Association and the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.