Border Patrol offers view of blasting for wall on Organ Pipe National Monument

“No one reveres our military veterans more than the O’odham, however, dynamiting these sacred sites and burial grounds is the same as bulldozing Arlington National Cemetery or any other cemetery,” Norris said in a news release Wednesday.

“Our history as a people is being obliterated, and our ancestors’ remains are being desecrated,” Norris said. “Congress must act to restrict or remove DHS’s dangerously broad authority to waive cultural preservation laws and compel them to consult with tribes on these issues. Preserving these sites is important not only to the O’odham, but to the history and culture of the United States.”

The construction is taking place on the ancestral lands of the O’odham, but not on the reservation. The wall construction will run up to the western boundary of the reservation. O’odham officials did not allow CBP to build the wall on the reservation, which has vehicle barriers along much of its border with Mexico. O’odham officials agreed to allow CBP to build more surveillance towers on the reservation near the border.

The Trump administration has waived dozens of laws that protect the environment and historical artifacts to speed up the wall construction.