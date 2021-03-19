Border Patrol starts releasing migrant families in Ajo

The Border Patrol released 28 migrants in Ajo on Friday morning, marking a shift in how the agency deals with a recent increase in families crossing the border, and spurring local officials to hustle to find transportation for them.

In the month leading up to Friday, the Border Patrol released migrants in Yuma and nonprofit organizations transported them to shelters in Tucson and Phoenix, which have more resources and experience than smaller cities and towns like Yuma and Ajo.

One group of families that was released in Ajo arrived at the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson around 3 p.m. Friday. They sat in folding chairs as volunteers offered them a snack, went through their paperwork and checked for any medical issues.

Children made up about two-thirds of those family members, many of whom came from Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador.

One young girl from Venezuela munched on watermelon slices as she swung her feet under her chair. She kept a stuffed giraffe tucked under her arm while her mother and father spoke with a volunteer.

Nearby, a volunteer talked with a mother about getting the right-sized shirt and pants for her 7-year-old son.