Border wall contractors are following Biden's order, Corps says

On Thursday, he went back to check and saw no signs construction had advanced beyond the point he marked. Most of the heavy equipment was no longer at the site and only a few security guards remained, Traphagen said.

On Wednesday, seven days after Biden's order, the Corps said in a statement: "All border barrier projects executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are in compliance with the President’s proclamation. Only construction activity that is necessary to safely prepare each site for a suspension of work has been occurring."

The wall is made of 30-foot-tall steel bollards filled with concrete. The bollards are 6 inches wide and separated from each other by 4 inches of space, which allows Border Patrol agents to see activity on the Mexico side of the border. The wall is topped with anti-climbing plates, and the foundation extends 6 to 10 feet underground to thwart tunneling.

The Corps awarded $4.8 billion in Defense Department funds to build 222 miles of wall in Arizona. Another 23 miles of wall projects in Arizona were funded by other means, including congressional appropriations.