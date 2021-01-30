Border wall contractors are following Biden's order, Corps says

All border wall contractors in Arizona are complying with President Biden's order to pause construction, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Biden ordered a pause in wall construction that would take effect as soon as possible and no later than seven days after his Jan. 20 order. Officials are conducting a 60-day review of wall projects to determine whether the projects should be terminated.
The day after Biden's order, the Army Corps of Engineers directed contractors to stop installing new physical barriers. Contractors could only do work that was needed to prepare each site for the suspension of work.
Southern Arizona residents and environmental advocates started tracking whether contractors were complying with the order.
Three days after Biden's order, Melissa Owen, who lives near a wall project in Sasabe, said she saw contractors "actively carving through the mountains."
As of Thursday, Jan. 28, however, she said there was "virtually no activity" at wall construction sites, where roughly 40 miles of wall was being built between Sasabe and Nogales.
The day after Biden's order, Myles Traphagen, borderlands project coordinator for the Wildlands Network, marked the eastern-most point of construction on a roughly 4-mile wall project east of Nogales.
On Thursday, he went back to check and saw no signs construction had advanced beyond the point he marked. Most of the heavy equipment was no longer at the site and only a few security guards remained, Traphagen said.
On Wednesday, seven days after Biden's order, the Corps said in a statement: "All border barrier projects executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are in compliance with the President’s proclamation. Only construction activity that is necessary to safely prepare each site for a suspension of work has been occurring."
The wall is made of 30-foot-tall steel bollards filled with concrete. The bollards are 6 inches wide and separated from each other by 4 inches of space, which allows Border Patrol agents to see activity on the Mexico side of the border. The wall is topped with anti-climbing plates, and the foundation extends 6 to 10 feet underground to thwart tunneling.
The Corps awarded $4.8 billion in Defense Department funds to build 222 miles of wall in Arizona. Another 23 miles of wall projects in Arizona were funded by other means, including congressional appropriations.
Less than 20 miles of bollards were still under construction as of Jan. 15. The installations of sensors, lights, cameras and roads were not expected to be completely installed for any project in Arizona until summer 2021 at the earliest.
The Corps declined to give estimates of how much the pause in construction is costing taxpayers or how much money might be saved if the contracts in Arizona were cancelled.
The Trump administration obtained about $15 billion for wall construction, including about $10 billion from the Defense Department and about $5 billion from Congress. The Washington Post reported in December that Corps officials estimated $2.6 billion would be saved by canceling all wall contracts along the U.S.-Mexico border.
