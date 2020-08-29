Border wildlife cameras show animals facing 'completely unprecedented' barrier

“You have a whole regional population of wildlife that right now doesn’t know what’s going on,” Traphagen said as he checked a camera strapped to a tree on the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge on Monday.

In the previous month, the camera snapped photos of mountain lions, bobcats, javelina, raccoons, hooded skunks, mule deer and other species walking among the cottonwoods and willow trees on the sandy streambed of Black Draw. The contractor has not yet finished the wall structure across the stream, making it a rare place in the valley where large animals can still cross the border.

Until recently, those animals could have walked under or through the head-high barriers set up in the valley in 2008 to stop smugglers from driving drug-laden vehicles across the border. Now, the 30-foot-tall wall, made of 6-inch-wide steel bollards separated by 4 inches of space, runs across most of the valley. Eventually, it will connect with other new sections of wall and 18-foot-tall fencing installed years ago in Douglas and Naco.

Since last summer, contractors have built about 60 miles of new wall in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, just under half of the 137 miles of wall planned for the sector’s 262 miles of border.