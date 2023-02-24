The state reduced the murder charge against Arizona border rancher George Alan Kelly from first-degree to second-degree, a lesser offense that doesn't involve premeditation, in court documents filed late Thursday.

Two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, related to two other alleged victims, were added to the murder charge against Kelly on Tuesday.

Kelly, 74, was arrested after Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies found the body of a Mexican national Jan. 30 on Kelly’s property near Nogales and close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The prosecution alleges there was a group of seven to eight undocumented migrants traveling north through Kelly’s land, unarmed, and that he shot at them without warning or provocation, fatally shooting Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, 48, in the back as he ran away.

The two others are identified only by initials in court documents.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty. His defense says he saw a group of men on his property carrying AK-47s, wearing khakis and camouflaged clothing and carrying large backpacks, and that he fired a warning shot above their heads.

Kelly posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon, after a judge agreed to change his $1 million cash bond to a surety bond of the same amount, meaning a bail bondsman could post bail, earlier that day.

An evidentiary hearing in Kelly’s case is taking place Friday morning in Nogales.