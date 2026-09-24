The giant fish was created by scraping aside darkened rocks and pebbles in the desert pavement to expose the lighter sediment below. Its head comes to rest about 30 feet from the international boundary, and its body points south across the dormant volcanoes of Mexico’s El Pinacate to the Gulf of California.

Those who have seen it in person say the lines that form the intaglio look obviously human-made, but the overall design only really becomes clear when seen from high above.

It’s an important cultural and religious site for Indigenous tribes including the Tohono O’odham Nation, which sued the federal government in June seeking to block construction of primary and secondary walls across the reservation’s 62-mile stretch of the border.

In its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol, the tribe described Los Playas Intaglio and other sites like it as “perpetual prayers.”

“The construction of the border wall and associated infrastructure will severely disrupt the Nation’s cross-border community and family ties,” the lawsuit states. “It will destroy sacred peaks upon which the O’odham have prayed for generations. It will destroy petroglyphs that constitute ‘perpetual prayers.’ It will destroy access to specific Saguaro cacti that O’odham communities and their ancestors have used for generations to create the Saguaro wine essential for certain religious ceremonies. And it will block the ancient trails used for the Baboquivari and Salt Runs that are central to O’odham culture.”