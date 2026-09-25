The attorney for Hobbs said, "events have since tested that expectation."

"Within hours of the ruling, DHS's general counsel posted, 'We respect tribal sovereignty but not to the detriment of border security. The wall is getting built. Our authority is beyond dispute,' '' Cox told the appellate court. That led to the contractors being escorted onto the reservation by armed agents to start work, he said.

"Consultation that follows the destruction of a sacred site is not consultation; it is notification,'' Cox said. "The value of consultation lies entirely in its capacity to shape a decision before that decision is made — particularly where, as here, the decision is irreversible.''

Anyway, Cox said, halting construction while the case proceeds would impose "minimal harm'' on the government.

He said it leaves in place the extensive infrastructure the tribe has already allowed on its land, including two forward operating bases for Customs and Border Protection, 10 fixed towers with surveillance technology, vehicle barriers along the majority of the southern border, vehicle surveillance units, and a highway checkpoint. On top of that, there is state-level border enforcement.

"An injunction that preserves time for consultation would not disarm the government,'' Cox wrote. "It would reinforce the collaborative model that has produced the very security gains the government now touts.''

In siding with the tribe, the Democratic governor also finds herself at odds with Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Steve Montenegro, who are Republicans.