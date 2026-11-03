The Trump administration has said about 2 million people have self-deported in his second term. But a new analysis from the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute found the figure is likely between 310,000 and 1.5 million immigrants carried out "self-departures," in the first 18 months of the second Trump administration. The October analysis included immigrants, both unauthorized and lawfully present in the U.S., who had at least one year of U.S. residence and who left voluntarily.

Salcedo said the theater is the "ideal place" to spotlight social and political issues, and broaden public discussion about them, through "a stage production that lies somewhere between documentary and dramatic fiction."

"In this sense, my instrument is political theater that invites reflection both individually and within the context of the community," he said. "'Los Que Regresan' speaks of the migrant condition in the United States, of ICE persecution and wrongful deportations; but it also touches on aspects of the love and resilience of our Latino community."

He also hopes the play strikes a chord with politicians and decision makers, "to show them the unfortunate reach of their decisions made without considering the consequences, decisions that are a genuine attack on people's human and civil rights," he said.

Formerly a Chinese grocery, the Louis' Market re-opened in April as a cultural center, thanks to the work of the Southwest Folklife Alliance and community-led Regeneración.