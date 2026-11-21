The espresso martini on their menu is the Il Santissimo ($16), made with brown-butter-infused Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, Licor 43, amaretto, Illy espresso, chocolate bitters and topped with a citrus foam.

To me, it was like a hybrid of an espresso martini and a carajillo, featuring both bold espresso and bright citrus flavors. It was extremely refreshing, and I enjoyed the foam that added a burst of tanginess to the strong espresso.

I couldn’t dive into pasta just yet; I obviously had to try out their fried calamari first. Their frito misto is $17 and comes with two choices: calamari and shrimp with a lemon-herb aioli; or fried peppers, carrots, zucchini and mozzarelline.

Soon, a plate of perfectly fried squid was in front of me. It was absolutely delicious, but the star of the show was their salsa contadina that comes as a dipping sauce for the dish. It made each bite explode with flavor. It tasted like marinara sauce that had a squeeze of lemon juice added.

Now, my initial plan was to just order a bowl of pasta, but when I saw a picture of their pizza, I knew I needed to try both. So, for the main entrée, I got their macellaio pizza ($18) and their bigoli alla carbonara ($19).

I’m not well-versed in Italian pasta and sauce names. Thankfully, the wait staff were incredibly knowledgeable, going through what each pasta shape was and what each sauce was like.

When both plates came out, I didn’t know which one to dig into first.! I decided to start with a slice of macellaio pizza, which has Italian sausage, savory porchetta, salami, San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella.