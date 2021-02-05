Bugs brawl in glass jars for University of Arizona research

Predictably enough, the bug that sustained the most damage usually ended up losing.

“Biologists have generally assumed that the individual who inflicts more damage on their opponent will be more likely to win a given fight,” said Wiens in a written statement. “Surprisingly, this fundamental assumption had yet to be tested in an experimental study.”

That’s where the armor came in.

Emberts wanted to better understand the role of damage in deciding fights in the animal kingdom, so he decided to give some of his combatants an extra layer of protection.

After a trip to a craft store to check out different fabrics, he settled on tiny patches of faux leather, which he attached to 50 of the bugs with nontoxic Elmer’s Glue.

Emberts found that bugs with armor were almost two times more likely to triumph in their fights than those without it.

“This tells us that damage is important in who wins the fights,” he said. “This had previously been hypothesized, and it makes intuitive sense, but it had not been experimentally shown before.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Emberts avoided the lab and worked from home as much as he could.