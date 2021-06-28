'Bunco babes' gather for the dice game, developing lifetime friendships

“We support each other during divorces, deaths, illnesses and are there to share fun times at weddings, births and graduations,” said the retired insurance agent.

Corrales recalled a hilarious story that the women still talk about. After her divorce from her first husband years ago, she began dating. She met a nice man who had come to her house for dinner, and he asked if he could turn on the fire place. Corrales told him yes, and explained it was a gas fire place. She left the living room for a moment and when she returned his toupee was ablaze, scorching her date’s eyebrows. She did not know he wore a toupee.

There were no serious injuries, and the story grew to have a life of its own — bringing laughter that causes some women to tear up. Corrales said she dated the man a couple of more times before she ended it.

Then Corrales said she found the love of her life in firefighter Hector Corrales. The two grew up together and went to the same schools — Carrillo Elementary, Safford Junior High and graduated from Tucson High in 1961. They re-acquainted in 1991 at their 30th high school reunion, and married in 1994. Their union lasted for 22 years and Hector, who climbed to fire captain for Tucson Fire Department, died in 2016.

“We give each other advice and a shoulder to lean on,” said Corrales of the gatherings that have no end among the players ranging in ages from the 50s to the 70s.

