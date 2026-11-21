“We're aiming at producing around 44,000 bottles a year for 2027, and then again increasing each year after that,” he said.

The distillery has the potential to increase production even more after upgrading its facilities in 2022. The expanded capacity could boost production to 18,000 cases.

And with No Sleep at the helm, Whiskey Del Bac is looking at increasing its market access outside of its home base.

Whiskey Del Bac sells 80% of its product in Arizona, but it also has distribution in 22 states.

“They currently have a presence in those markets. What we're going to do is … get them a proper distributor … and the right feet on the street … to actually sell these brands,” said Papanicolaou.

“I think they would probably also admit that they expanded too quickly,” he added. "They were in 20 plus markets, including Texas, Florida and New York, but without having those resources to support it. That's where we come in with the money to say, 'let's spend the right amount of money in a select few markets and hire people in a select few markets to get that word out'.”

“They really get our whole ethos and what we're doing,” said Paul, who, at 75 years old, has scaled back his involvement in the distillery to two days a week. “They don't want to change that, and so the acquisition involved them basically investing in the company.”

Papanicolaou said there are no plans to make any changes at the Tucson distillery, including in personnel or the actual whiskey.

“I think people make the assumption that when a small distillery or any kind of mom and pop company gets acquired that the people acquiring are going to come in and change everything,” Paul added. “They don't want to change everything; they really value what we're doing.”