While data centers are the intended beneficiaries, homeowners who supply the grid extra power by cutting back on their own use also stand to benefit from their flexibility. In theory, reducing demand during peak times helps families save on their utility bill, because that’s when energy rates are also the highest.

For example, homeowners charge their residential batteries from solar panels or the grid during slump periods, then use that stored power in the peak hours of the day, without needing to jostle with data centers and other grid users for energy.

Households are also compensated for participating. According to Tesla, battery owners receive cash sums up to $400 per year. Sunrun, which offers subscription plans for its batteries for individuals who can’t afford the upfront purchase costs, said its customers can save up to several hundred dollars off their lease fees. The exact amount depends on the utility and how much power they’ll let Sunrun draw.

The automated adjustments to power consumption should be too small for households to notice, Sunrun said.

“This could be a win-win-win for everybody,” Silverman said.

Even before the data center-driven program, virtual power plants have been well received. Participation is voluntary, but past data has given Silverman confidence that most homeowners will not withdraw and throw off the power availability that energy companies can guarantee their data center clients.

“What we find is that the majority of customers are very excited to participate because of the financial rewards that they receive,” he said.