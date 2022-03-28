Biz tip of the week: Finding opportunity amid chaos

Chaos creates a cloud of confusion, but things are never as good or bad as they seem to be. While the perfect storm may appear impossible to navigate, within the eye of the storm it is calm and clear. That clarity usually illustrates opportunity, even in the most trying of times. The pandemic is no exception. An article on enterpriseleague.com, highlights valuable lessons we learned from the pandemic.
Nothing remains the same, things are dynamic and ever changing. It is important to pay attention to your surroundings and be able to adapt. Make your offerings flexible and customizable and look for new streams of revenue. Just because it’s the way you have always done it, does not make it right.
Do not take your employees for granted. Hire the right people and place your trust in them. Trust is the most important currency in business. Allow some flexibility for them to work from home or around important family functions. Strive to create a culture conducive to teamwork, and never underestimate the power of a good team. If you provide a safe environment for your employees and take care of them, they will take care of you.
The pandemic forced many business owners to allow employees to work from home. Almost overnight they learned about virtual meetings and web-based project management software. Their employees liked working from home and in most cases, they remained very productive. Job satisfaction and employee morale also increased. Many businesses were able to reduce expenses for office rent and utilities at the same time. The lesson to learn is that technology can create efficiency, productivity and increased profitability.
It is impossible to predict the future. If you are going to make a change, do it now. You may not get it perfect, but there will always be time for improvement. You will never get back the time if you wait. There is no time to procrastinate.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.