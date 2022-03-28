Biz tip of the week: Finding opportunity amid chaos

Chaos creates a cloud of confusion, but things are never as good or bad as they seem to be. While the perfect storm may appear impossible to navigate, within the eye of the storm it is calm and clear. That clarity usually illustrates opportunity, even in the most trying of times. The pandemic is no exception. An article on enterpriseleague.com, highlights valuable lessons we learned from the pandemic.

Nothing remains the same, things are dynamic and ever changing. It is important to pay attention to your surroundings and be able to adapt. Make your offerings flexible and customizable and look for new streams of revenue. Just because it’s the way you have always done it, does not make it right.

Do not take your employees for granted. Hire the right people and place your trust in them. Trust is the most important currency in business. Allow some flexibility for them to work from home or around important family functions. Strive to create a culture conducive to teamwork, and never underestimate the power of a good team. If you provide a safe environment for your employees and take care of them, they will take care of you.