Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

CTI, Inc.: DMC Insurance, Inc. has named Rudy Kroll of CTI, Inc. the 2022 DMC Driver of the Year. Kroll was unanimously selected as the winning driver by a committee comprised of trucking industry experts. Kroll has been a professional driver with CTI for the past 38 years, accumulating over 2 million miles, without ever being involved in a single accident, collision or incident, a news release said. In addition to his safe-driving record, Kroll has been a long-time mentor to his fellow drivers at CTI and is meticulous in his safety practices, from navigating regulations in his area to the most detailed of pre-and post-trip inspections.

Carondelet Health Network: St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals have been recognized for high-quality stroke care by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Both campuses received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke GoldPlus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards. The 2022 Get With The Guidelines-Stroke awards highlight Carondelet Health Network’s commitment to research-based treatment guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona: Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and Best Companies AZ announced that the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona has earned a spot on the 10th annual list of 2022 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. The list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with evaluations of workplace practices, policies, employee perks and inclusivity based on demographics.

Feast and The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol: Two Tucson restaurants, Feast and The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol, were recognized in Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program honored 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.

University of Arizona Center for Innovation: The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has been named the Soft Landings Designee of the Year, which was announced at the 36th International Conference on Business Incubation, hosted by the International Business Innovation Association. The category references the ability to provide a “soft landing” experience, meaning international businesses have the necessary accommodations for a smooth entry into the United States. UACI works with the businesses to introduce them to local community leaders, connect them to governmental officials, and inform them of the resources and tools available through the University of Arizona.

— Arizona Daily Sun