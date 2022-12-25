Giving back in Southern Arizona

Pima Federal Credit Union: As part of its Great Auto Loan Giveback campaign, Pima Federal randomly selected six of its members to have their auto loans paid down. The grand prize winner received $25,000 to pay down their auto loan with the credit union. The five secondary winners will have their auto loan payments made for them throughout 2023. "We realize the last few years haven’t been easy for many and we are honored to be able to make a financial impact in the lives of these members,” said Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Overpeck. Pima Federal also provided $50 gas cards to those who obtained a new auto loan with the credit union during the promotional period.

Steven M. Gootter Foundation: The Steven M. Gootter Foundation donated 12 Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) to the Oro Valley Police Department for deployment in the field. The foundation is dedicated to saving lives by defeating sudden cardiac death, donating AEDs to public service agencies, schools and other locations where the public gathers. These devices have already proven to be lifesaving, as OVPD has had two successful deployments.

Dutch Bros: Dutch Bros locations in the greater Tucson area donated $1 from every drink sold on Dec. 17 to Tucson Breakfast Lions Club Foundation. Tucson Breakfast Lions Club Foundation is a community service organization that raises and distributes funds primarily for sight- and hearing-related needs.

Snell & Wilmer: Snell & Wilmer's Tucson office has awarded a three-year grant to Sunnyside School District’s Ocotillo Early Learning Center. Ocotillo is a developmentally-appropriate, inclusive early childhood center serving children from birth to age seven. Snell & Wilmer Charitable Foundation was established in 2002 to have a positive and direct impact on the lives of children in the communities it serves by supporting and enhancing early education. The three-year grants are administered through the Arizona Community Foundation. Since its inception, the Snell & Wilmer Foundation has donated more than $5 million to selected organizations.