Giving back in Southern Arizona

Terracon Foundation: The Terracon Foundation awarded a $4,900 community grant to the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation. The funds will be used to support SARSEF’s Creating an Equitable AZ STEM Pipeline. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted more than $3.5 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and for disaster relief efforts.

Round Room, LLC: Round Room, LLC., a Verizon authorized retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are giving away backpacks in Tucson and across the country. Across the U.S. on Sunday, July 31, the company is donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies as part of its 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Families are invited to visit a store between 1 and 4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners. To find a location near you, visit tucne.ws/1kzp. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.

Western Wealth Capital: School supply kits and backpacks were given to school-age children at Tucson-area Western Wealth Capital-owned apartment communities. The backpacks included a school district-approved supply kit with notebooks and other vital supplies like pens and art supplies. This year, the company will surpass $200,000 in donated school supplies since the event’s inception in 2016, with more than 450 backpacks being distributed in Tucson this year alone.

Southwest Gas Foundation: Mayor Regina Romero’s Tucson Million Trees program received a $50,000 commitment from the Southwest Gas Foundation as part of the company’s multi-year pledge to responsible environmental stewardship and community partnerships. The donation, matched dollar-for-dollar through another philanthropic gift, represents a $100,000 boost towards the mayor’s goal of planting one million trees in Tucson by 2030. The donation is expected to increase the number of trees in up to five neighborhoods around Tucson, a news release said.