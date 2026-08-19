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A Tucson jewelry and watch company that has operated online for the past seven years will open a boutique in Tucson next month.

Chorost & Co., curator of pre-owned jewelry and luxury watches, will open at 5615 E. River Road, near Craycroft Road.

The business was founded in 2019 with unique vintage pieces and grew into an online destination for collectors and luxury shoppers across the country.

Opening the Tucson boutique marks a new chapter for the family-founded company, giving clients personalized service.

The boutique features signed jewelry, iconic luxury watches, diamonds and custom creations. Every piece is evaluated for authenticity.

The opening date is Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and refreshments will be offered.

Guests are asked to RSVP to info@chorostandco.com

Visit chorostco.com for more information.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• Turf Designs leased 10,455 square feet of industrial space at 4650 S. Coach Drive from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

• Ames Construction Inc. leased 3,249 square feet at 3845 N. Business Center Drive from Pegasus Tucson Owner. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.