A Tucson jewelry and watch company that has operated online for the past seven years will open a boutique in Tucson next month.
Chorost & Co., curator of pre-owned jewelry and luxury watches, will open at 5615 E. River Road, near Craycroft Road.
The business was founded in 2019 with unique vintage pieces and grew into an online destination for collectors and luxury shoppers across the country.
Opening the Tucson boutique marks a new chapter for the family-founded company, giving clients personalized service.
The boutique features signed jewelry, iconic luxury watches, diamonds and custom creations. Every piece is evaluated for authenticity.
The opening date is Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and refreshments will be offered.
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Guests are asked to RSVP to info@chorostandco.com
Visit chorostco.com for more information.
Other local commercial activity includes:
• Turf Designs leased 10,455 square feet of industrial space at 4650 S. Coach Drive from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
• Ames Construction Inc. leased 3,249 square feet at 3845 N. Business Center Drive from Pegasus Tucson Owner. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
• Centre Stage Dance Studio leased 3,200 square feet of retail space within Oro Valley Marketplace, 11835 N. Oracle Road, from OVM Delaware LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant. Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the landlord.
• CBRE’s Shannon Murphy, Kaitlyn Millerd and John Ash represented HHC Tucson Real Estate LLC in a new 2,500 sq. ft. lease for Presta Coffee Roasters at 3630 E. Fort Lowell Road. CBRE’s Jesse Peron represented the tenant.
• Positive Nature Hospice leased 2,546 square feet of industrial space at 4500 E. Speedway from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
• ViewFinder Low Vision Resource Center leased 1,920 square feet at 3532 E. Grant Road from Miramar Property Investors. Richard Kleiner and Alexis Corona, with Picor, represented the tenant. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com