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The Rio Nuevo board is likely to defer from taking on big new projects in Tucson while it awaits state election results, the replacement of two board members and a return of downtown visitors following a recent mass shooting.

The board, which oversees investment in downtown Tucson, to just west of Interstate 10 and along Broadway to Park Place, has experienced the same decline in revenue as the rest of the city as residents pull back on outings.

The district was created by voter approval in 1999 and receives an incremental portion of state-shared funds from sales taxes collected within its boundary.

The board recently lost two members, positions that are not expected to be filled until after state elections. The two vacancies are to be appointed by the Speaker of the House and the Senate president.

Chris Sheaf, a longtime member and treasurer of the board, was killed in a Marana plane crash in April.

The board’s vice chairman, Edmund Marquez, resigned in July to focus his attention on the Tucson Sugar Skulls, the indoor football team of which he recently became a majority owner.

Also in July, there was a mass shooting downtown that left nine people injured. The highly-publicized incident created concern across the community about the safety of going downtown.