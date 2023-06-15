Tucson air travelers will have a new nonstop option to the Dallas area for the upcoming winter holiday season, as Southwest Airlines launches seasonal service between Tucson International Airport and Dallas Love Field in late November.

Southwest will fly one nonstop each way daily for 14 days between Nov. 21 and concluding on Jan. 2, the Tucson Airport Authority said.

The roughly two-hour flights from TIA will depart at either 5:10 p.m. or 5:15 p.m. while the flights from Dallas will variously take off at 10:30 or 11:50 a.m.

Southwest Airlines’ website on Thursday showed base prices for the flights as low as $174 each way, under its limited-availability Wanna Get Away fares.

Last year saw the return of more seasonal nonstop flights at TIA after the airport lost many flights as airlines retrenched nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and its lingering aftermath.

TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley said TIA’s air-service development team demonstrated Tucson could support the flight, adding she’s confident local residents will help fill the flights.