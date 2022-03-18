Tucson-based World View shows off passenger capsule for strato-tourism

You are now free to walk about the capsule.
Tucson-based World View Enterprises has unveiled new details of its balloon-borne capsule designed to take tourists on stratospheric cruises starting in 2024.
And judging by the company’s plans, the balloon trips will be a lot more relaxing — and deluxe — than the brief rides to space and back Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are offering.
World View debuted its new spaceflight capsule prototype this week with a full-size exterior mockup of the capsule at a business expo that is part of South by Southwest, the weeklong compendium of media and music festivals and conferences held annually in Austin, Texas.
The company also shared new renderings of the interior of the craft, which was designed by Tucson-based Dzyne Technologies and London-based aircraft interior designer PriestmanGoode.
The exterior of the World View space capsule is shaped like a faceted hexagon with softened edges and oversized windows, while the inside features paired seating for eight passengers plus a pilot and concierge.
The capsule is climate-controlled and pressurized with an entire interior designed to maximize space, allowing passengers to move freely about the capsule during balloon-powered flights that will reach 100,000 feet and last 6 to 12 hours before the craft is piloted back to Earth by parachute.
Food and beverage service will be offered aloft, and the capsule features a restroom.
Passengers won’t experience the weightlessness of space, but they will get to see stratospheric sights like the curvature of the Earth and the line that marks the beginning of the vacuum of space.
“Unveiling our space capsule prototype is a pivotal moment for the company as we continue to prepare for our first launch from the Grand Canyon in just two short years,” said Ryan Hartman, president and CEO of World View.
The company plans manned test flights in 2023 and is taking $500 deposits for flight tickets that cost $50,000 each on its website, worldview.space.
Photos: Take a look inside Tucson-based World View's stratospheric balloon capsule
World View unveils new capsule
World View capsule
World View stratospheric balloon capsule
World View stratospheric balloon capsule
World View stratospheric balloon capsule
World View stratospheric balloon vehicle
World View stratospheric balloon capsule
Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz