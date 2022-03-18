Tucson-based World View shows off passenger capsule for strato-tourism

You are now free to walk about the capsule.

Tucson-based World View Enterprises has unveiled new details of its balloon-borne capsule designed to take tourists on stratospheric cruises starting in 2024.

And judging by the company’s plans, the balloon trips will be a lot more relaxing — and deluxe — than the brief rides to space and back Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are offering.

World View debuted its new spaceflight capsule prototype this week with a full-size exterior mockup of the capsule at a business expo that is part of South by Southwest, the weeklong compendium of media and music festivals and conferences held annually in Austin, Texas.

The company also shared new renderings of the interior of the craft, which was designed by Tucson-based Dzyne Technologies and London-based aircraft interior designer PriestmanGoode.

The exterior of the World View space capsule is shaped like a faceted hexagon with softened edges and oversized windows, while the inside features paired seating for eight passengers plus a pilot and concierge.