Bye bye, Bennu: Arizona-led mission begins long journey back to Earth

The UA is destined to receive 25% of the samples collected, so the university is in the midst of building a world-class facility to study the material.

“We have two and a half years to get ready, and we really need that time,” said Jessica Barnes, an assistant professor of planetary sciences who will be part of the team that will analyze the bits of Bennu OSIRIS-REX is bringing back to Earth. “There’s a lot of planning involved. We don’t just sit and twiddle our thumbs. We’re actively getting ready so we can hit the ground running as soon as that sample comes back.”

As Lauretta put it: “Now we’re transitioning to the ground game.”

He said the arrival of the samples in 2023 will be a “dynamic event.” The capsule will hit the atmosphere at about 28,000 mph and leave a streak of light across the night sky over California and Nevada, before it pops its parachutes as it approaches the landing site in Utah. Scientists already know, down to the hour, when all that should happen: sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tucson time on Sept. 24, 2023.

Lauretta said his part of the recovery operation should be “pretty cool.” He will get to jump on a helicopter and fly out to retrieve the capsule, then escort it to NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston on board a military jet.