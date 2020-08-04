Cázares-Kelly takes wide lead over Challender in race for Pima County recorder

In the race for the Democratic Party’s nominee for the office of Pima County recorder, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly is leading with 62% of the vote against Kim Challender, incomplete vote tallies showed Tuesday night.

Both candidates ran with a focus on voting rights and access for underserved communities. Challender has more than five years inside the office, most recently as assistant deputy recorder. Cázares-Kelly has worked in tribal institutions for 14 years, in higher education and at the high school level, as well as in grassroots community organizing and voter outreach to underserved communities.

The office is responsible for voter registration, early voting and public record keeping of things like property transactions, and has been occupied by Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez since 1993, who is retiring.

Tuesday night’s winner will go on to face Republican Benny White, who is unopposed in the primary, in the November general election.

Cázares-Kelly ran on a commitment to increasing voter accessibility and communication, especially in communities of color that are often disenfranchised.