Federal prosecutors say two California men convicted of robbing a Tucson bank last year have been sentenced to prison.
They say Jovante Lamar Fryson II, 20, of Gardena and Amauje Jason Ferguson, 23, of Inglewood both pleaded guilty to bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.
Fryson was sentenced to nine years in prison while Ferguson received a seven-year term.
Another co-defendant was sentenced earlier in the case to a 12-year sentence.
Prosecutors say the three men robbed Commerce Bank in Tucson on East Broadway Boulevard on June 29 and then fled the scene in a stolen car.
Tucson police pursued the car in a high-speed chase before the vehicle crashed into an SUV.
Sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
Get breaking news alerts delivered to your email inbox.
The three men ran off on foot and hid in a neighborhood, but they were later arrested by police.
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug Shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug Shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
Mug shots 2019
More video from this section