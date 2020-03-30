Candidates, Pima County board hustle to replace Richard Elías

The unexpected death of Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías Saturday has set in motion a rush to replace him on the part of candidates and board members.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will discuss at its April 7 meeting how to appoint a supervisor to serve the rest of Elías’ term, which ends in December.

State law does not lay out a process for the board to follow but gives the board the authority to appoint a replacement, with the clerk of the board having the right to cast a deciding vote in the case of a tie.

The harder problem will be for candidates who want to get on the ballot to run for the District 5 seat that Elías occupied. Elias was planning to run for re-election in the August Democratic primary.

Now, any candidate who wants to get on the ballot must rush to collect 199 valid signatures before the close of business on Monday, April 6. The challenge is made especially hard by the fact that the mayor and governor have issued stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“In any normal time, 199 in one week is tough but possible,” Pima County supervisor Ramon Valadez said. “In the current pandemic, when the governor just did a shelter-in-place order, it’s going to be difficult.”