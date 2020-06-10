CBP considers outsourcing border wall construction to 'private entities' near Tucson

Private groups

The May 29 request did not mention any group by name, but one group has led an aggressive campaign since late 2018 to build the wall with private funds.

The group, known as We Build the Wall, raised $25 million from 500,000 donors and has built several miles of wall in New Mexico and Texas, according to the group’s website. Their fundraising campaign went to Sahuarita in February 2019, headlined by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

We Build the Wall continues to send out fundraising emails couched in alarmist phrases, such as saying the wall “will keep ALL Americans safe from outsiders” and warning of a surge of criminals coming across the border once the coronavirus lockdowns end.

We Build the Wall did not respond to an inquiry from the Star.

The projects in New Mexico and Texas were built by Fisher Sand and Gravel, which already is building border wall in Arizona under contract with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Fisher Sand and Gravel was awarded a contract worth up to $400 million in December to build 31 miles of wall on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge southwest of Tucson and $1.28 billion in May to build 42.5 miles of wall near Nogales and Sasabe.