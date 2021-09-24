CDC study of schools in Pima, Maricopa counties shows mask mandates reduce COVID outbreaks

The new CDC report specifically looked at data from school districts in Pima and Maricopa counties and compared districts that have had a mask mandate from the beginning of the school year to districts that have had none this school year.

As well, the Pima County Health Department is finding that schools with a mask mandate have a lower infection rate for COVID-19.

The county health department did a comparison between TUSD, which has had a mask mandate from the beginning of the school year, and another local school district that has none and found the infection rate was more than twice as high in the district without a mandate, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director.

The infection rate was 1% in TUSD and 2.3% in the district that doesn’t enforce mask use. The county did not name the other district in the comparison.

“Our hope is that this is information that will encourage, cajole, inform people’s decision about the role of masking,” Cullen said. “Masking is critical in schools. It is how we have now been able to show a significant impact on the amount of outbreaks that occurred in the classroom.”