City of Tucson will use bond sales to fund public safety pension system

“The idea is the employer puts money into it, the employee puts money into it and it grows over time from investment earnings,” said Joyce Garland, Tucson’s chief financial officer. “And then you start paying retirees with the thought that there's always somebody behind paying into the system.”

Like local governments throughout the country, over the years the city of Tucson has experienced a decrease in the number of active employees but an increase in the number of employees who reached retirement age and started receiving pension benefits. These factors have contributed greatly to the city's pension fund gap, according to Garland.

“We had to find some kind of funding strategy to mitigate these increases over the course of time,” she said. “So what we’re doing is making sure there’s enough dollars to continually provide services for our community.”

The Tucson City Council also established a Public Safety Pension Trust to “manage, invest and safeguard the bond proceeds.” The trust will have an independent investment advisor and administrator and will be a part of the annual audit of city government funds.