Climate change could reduce Tucson groundwater supplies, new study finds

Climate change, a known threat to the Colorado River, stands a good chance of cutting into the Tucson area’s future groundwater supplies, too, a new study says.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation study warns that the hottest weather Tucson is likely to get in the future would reduce natural replenishment of the aquifer by rainfall and runoff down our streams and washes.

At the same time, if the urban area’s growth continues its outward spread as it’s done since World War II, that could also reduce the amount of renewable water going into the aquifer to replenish it after new developments pump it out, the study said.

The study based its projections on a number of computer model analyses. It concluded that in a very hot future climate, and with continued sprawl, the aquifer could by 2060 hold less than half the amount of groundwater that it would hold if the climate stayed about the same as today and our growth became more compact.

The warnings add to the challenges this region could face with its water supplies due to climate change.