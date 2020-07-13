Community storytelling is informing our coverage of intellectual and developmental disability services. Share your story.

Sophie Stern (who is reporter Amy Silverman’s daughter) spoke about her attempt to remove the slur “retarded” — an offensive term known as “the r-word” among many in the community — from her school’s production of “Hairspray.” Stern has Down syndrome and is an avid performer, and said, “It’s really hard for people with disabilities to hear that word.”

Hailey, an artist who is deaf and wanted to be identified only by her first name, told the story of superhero Halley Comet, whose life paralleled her own experience fitting in at school. Her takeaway: “You don’t have to be scared about new things or meeting new people.”

Though these workshops and performances weren’t directly about gaps in state services, they inform our coverage and give us a way to open a conversation. And at their core, the feelings artists described are directly linked to their access to services and community. During the event, about 10 people contacted our team to share their own stories, which included obtaining care. A recording of the first part of the event is here, and a recording of the second part is here.