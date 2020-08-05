Conover wins county attorney's race, says she is ready to work on justice reform

Mosher conceded the race to Conover on Tuesday night, releasing the following statement: “Tonight, the voters of Pima County have spoken. I congratulate Laura Conover and her supporters, and give my sincere thanks to everyone who worked so hard to bring our campaign of meaningful reform to the people. It has been an honor to serve the families of Pima County.”

Of the early results on election night, Conover said: “I feel good. I am certainly thankful for what appears to be a real mandate from the community for our vision for reform.

“We are honoring the retirement of a 40-year administration, and thanking Ms. LaWall for her dedication to the community.”

“Now is a critical moment in time for us to move the system forward, recognizing that we must have a medical response to addiction as an illness so that we may focus our resources on the complicated cases of fraud and scam, domestic violence and the exploitation of vulnerable populations,” Conover said.