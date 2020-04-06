Courts urge separated parents to follow parenting time, visitation during pandemic

Arizona Courts are urging parents in family court cases to maintain parenting time and visitation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Statewide guidelines were created to encourage families to follow their existing parenting time and visitation plans as closely as possible to give children a sense of consistency and stability while being mindful of the community’s health and safety," the Pima County Superior Court said in a news release Monday.

The guidelines are meant to help families adjust to the work and school changes created by the pandemic and to reduce the need for court mediation, as courts have reduced their staff and are encouraging social distancing.

If families are not following their court-ordered plan and cannot agree on temporary changes, the court will be available to make decisions "in the best interest of the children," the news release said. But the court is encouraging families to first try to resolve issues without court intervention.

"In cases where a parent, child, custodian, or family member must self-quarantine or where access is restricted, families should try to arrange more visits by phone or video calls," the court said.

The guidelines can be found at tucne.ws/1es5.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home orders do not affect parenting time and visitation, nor do they affect family court's orders, the court said.

