COVID-19 in wastewater can show the virus's spread, hotspots, UA researchers find

University of Arizona researchers say they’re developing an effective early warning system for the coronavirus — testing wastewater.

They’ve tracked levels of coronavirus genetic material in untreated wastewater from one of Pima County’s sewage plants since March 14. That came not long after local health officials obtained the first positive test result in an individual here.

Professor Ian Pepper, the director of the UA research lab that runs the wastewater testing, said last week he’s confident the testing results are representative of what’s going on with the virus, communitywide.

In the untreated wastewater, “We’ve seen concentrations originally negative, then become positive, then decrease,” said Pepper. He is director of the UA’s Water and Energy Sustainable Technology Center, which lies near the county’s Aqua Nueva sewage plant, where the tested wastewater comes from.

“The last samples we took, I’m guessing within the last two weeks, were negative,” he said.

Pepper said he believes the risk to people here from the virus is now lower than two months ago, but that there’s still a need to be vigilant because it could return.

“There does seem to be a natural progression. It seems to spread, levels off, and decreases. In addition to that, the heat may help to do a number on it,” he said.

There is no community risk from the virus in wastewater, authorities say. There’s no coronavirus material found in the treated wastewater that the sewage plant dumps into the Santa Cruz River.