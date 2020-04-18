COVID-19 pandemic leaves Tucson hospitals struggling financially

A pause in elective surgeries and rise in people avoiding emergency rooms visits are combining to put significant financial pressure on Tucson hospitals, resulting in furloughs and work hours cuts at the same time they respond to the coronavirus crisis, officials say.

Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order halting elective surgeries at Arizona hospitals to ensure there was an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for medical facilities. But after reports that facilities across the state were experiencing financial losses of 30% to 40% a month, Ducey now says he’s looking to restore their ability to perform such surgeries soon.

At the federal level, House Democrats are pushing to set aside $100 billion of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for hospitals across the country, money officials say that could help stabilize facilities here. Negotiations over the next wave of {span}the popular Paycheck Protection Program has so far stalled at the Capitol.{/span}

Meanwhile, local hospitals are also seeing a major decrease in patients coming through their emergency departments, which also greatly contributes to the loss in revenue.

“We are seeing fewer patients than normal in our hospital, emergency department and across our outpatient locations and have had to reduce, reconfigure, or in some cases curtail, many of our services in accordance with state order,” Northwest Medical Center said in a statement.

At Carondelet St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals, some hospital units not associated with critical patient care needs have been closed or ramped down. Hospital officials did not specifically identify which units were impacted by these changes, however.