The pavement in a Sahuarita park will soon be covered with colorful chalk art.
For the first time, the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is bringing a chalk art festival to Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The community is encouraged to grab a piece of a chalk and create a doodle of their own, while eight professional artists will be in attendance, creating 6-foot murals in just five hours.
The giant chalk murals created by the professional artists will center around one of three themes: air and space, animals, and local landmarks and culture.
The festival features Tucson artists Wesley Fawcett Creigh, Ignacio Garcia, Judith Arnaud Gary and Victor Navarro, as well as Eli Farias and Marissa Salazar of Phoenix, Annmarie Perry of Surprise, and duo Lea and Ian Rankin from Youngtown.
“Chalk Art is a great way to see the artistic process in action,” Matt Rolland, director of programs, says in a press release. “In just a few hours, artists make incredible pieces of art that are meant to be temporary, using a medium — chalk — that just about everyone is familiar with.”
The festival, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free to attend and will feature four food vendors. For more information, visit saaca.org/sahuaritachalkart