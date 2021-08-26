1 man arrested, another dead following robbery, chase on Tucson's east side

A series of events that started with an armed robbery at a Walgreens on Tucson's east side Wednesday night ended with one man dead and another under arrest, Tucson Police said.

At 8:02 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at a Walgreens at 8730 E. Broadway, near South Camino Seco, police said. A man entered the store and robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint. Officers, K9 and the Tucson Police Department's Air Unit tracked the suspect's vehicle and briefly pursued it.

The driver, 31-year-old Virgilio German Alegria, crashed into a gate at 8250 E. Golf Links Road, near Sarnoff Drive, and was taken into custody, police said.

The front passenger, Ray Arredondo, 23, who police believe was the robbery suspect caught on camera, ran from the scene, police said.

Arredondo ran to Lakeside Park where he pointed a gun at a male and was also able to carjack a minivan, police said

Police found the minivan near Stella Road and South Camino Seco. Arredondo then barricaded himself in a shed attached to a nearby home.

At 1 a.m., SWAT entered the shed and found Arredondo dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.