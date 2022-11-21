2 killed, one man arrested in shooting at Tucson park

Two people were shot and killed at a south-side park Friday, and a third man was wounded in the shooting but later arrested by Tucson police.

At 4 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Rudy Garcia Park, 5001 S. Nogales Highway at East Irvington Road, for a report of a shooting. There, officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Despite medical aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Jorge Santini Baragan, 20.

While at the scene, a 911 caller said there was an adult male and juvenile male with gunshot wounds at Banner-University Medical Center South Campus. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Haron Mendivil Arballo, 17. The wounded man was taken to Banner-UMC Tucson for his injuries. He was identified as Roman Salazar-Solis, 22.

Detectives learned that several individuals got into an altercation at the park in which gunfire was exchanged. Arballo and Salazar-Solis left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Salazar-Solis in connection with the incident, police said. He is facing two counts of first-degree felony murder and was booked into jail on a $1 million bond.