Officials have identified the man who was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Sahuarita.

Tomas Ayala, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to a collision about midnight involving a white Cadillac sedan and a red Ford F150 pickup truck near East Quail Crossing Boulevard and South Old Nogales Highway. Ayala was the occupant of the Cadillac, which was found fully engulfed in flames, Sahuarita police said.

A witness told officers that a man, later identified as Camron Ortega, 24, was seen next to the pickup truck and had fled. Ortega was later found at a local hospital and showed signs of impairment, police said.

Ortega was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.