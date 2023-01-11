Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell

A Pima County jail inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning.

At 9:25 a.m., a doctor responded to a housing unit at the jail to do a follow-up on Yunan Mohammed Altib Tutu, 26, after corrections officers said that he was not eating. Tutu was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances. The cause of death is unknown at this time, the news release said.

Tutu was booked into the jail on July 10 on suspicion of burglary and multiple warrants.