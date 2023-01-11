 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell

STK police car

A Pima County jail inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning.

At 9:25 a.m., a doctor responded to a housing unit at the jail to do a follow-up on Yunan Mohammed Altib Tutu, 26, after corrections officers said that he was not eating. Tutu was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances. The cause of death is unknown at this time, the news release said.

Tutu was booked into the jail on July 10 on suspicion of burglary and multiple warrants.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tucson weather forecast for January 11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News