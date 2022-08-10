Pima County Superior Court launches warrant resolution program

The Superior Court in Pima County has launched a new felony warrant resolution plan that well help bring probation absconders back into compliance without serving jail time.

Clear My Warrant, which was started by the court's Adult Probation Department on Aug. 1, is a no-court, no-jail program that will give people the ability to clear their felony probation warrant without being arrested or incarcerated, a news release said. Individuals will contact the adult probation department and if they are eligible, they will have their warrant quashed and be reinstated to probation supervision.

“It is about public safety and reformation,” David Sanders, the Superior Court’s chief probation officer said in the news release. “The public is much better protected when the probationer complies with probation conditions. The probationer is much more likely to be rehabilitated when they receive services enabling them to live and thrive in the mainstream of public life.”

Individuals who had been convicted of certain violent crimes, have new felony charges pending, who are wanted on additional warrants or have warrants outside of Pima County are not eligible for the Clear My Warrant Program, the news release said.

“Individuals most appropriate for the Clear My Warrant program are on probation for drug or property crimes, who may have absconded because of their substance use issues,” Sanders said.

The Adult Probation Department is one of the only five jurisdictions countrywide participating in The City University of New York Institute for State and Local Governance’s Reducing Revocations Program, which directs resources to local court and justice agency leaders to support individuals on probation experiencing substance use, mental health disorders, unemployment and homelessness, the news release said.

The institute also provided the grant funding for the new initiative. its support will subsidize drug testing and pay for public transportation to help remove some of the barriers an individual may face when trying to comply with their probation conditions, the news release said.

The National Center for State Courts, the department’s research partner, will track the effectiveness of the initiative and the outcomes of those who re-engage in the process of probation supervision.