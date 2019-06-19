Three people were arrested in Sierra Vista Monday in connection to meth sales out of a motel, officials said.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detectives received information about meth sales at a motel room in the 1500 block of East Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives set up surveillance of the motel and located a room of interest, after they saw Eric Blakeslee leave the room on a bicycle. Blakeslee fled when detectives tried to stop him, but after a brief pursuit on foot, he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the motel room and found Buddy Skowron Sr. and Calisha Schafer in and near the room. Inside the room, detectives found meth, marijuana and items consistent with narcotic sales and use, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three were arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.
Skowron Sr., 50, faces charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of marijuana and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blakeslee, 35, is facing charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Blakeslee also had a parole warrant issued for his arrest from the Arizona Department of Corrections, according to the sheriff’s office.
Schafer, 36 was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held for a probation violation issued from the Pinal County Superior Court.