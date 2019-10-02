A Tucson man found guilty of killing another man in 2017 was sentenced to natural life in prison Wednesday morning, an official said.
Scott Lee Baucom, 51, was convicted Aug. 20 of first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of means of transportation, and theft of credit card in connection to the slaying of 46-year-old Mitchell Smith.
On March 3, 2017, Tucson firefighters found Smith dead after responding to his Lifeline Alert for medical assistance at a home in the 3500 block of East 3rd Street, near East Speedway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way, according to Daily Star archives.
Tucson police officers began searching the area after discovering Smith lived alone and his car was missing.
A police K9 officer found Baucom and the car in an area near the home, officials said in 2017.
Officers then found several of Smith's belongings in Baucom's possession, police said.