Tucson police: 13-year-old boy, man killed in domestic feud

A 13-year-old boy and a man were shot to death during an argument Thursday night, Tucson police say.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

Officers were called to a house near South Pantano and East Golf Links roads about 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived at a house in the 8000 block of East Sundew Drive to find Jamarr Jones, 34, shot dead. Avointae T. Sices, 13, was critically wounded. The teen died shortly after he arrived at the hospital, police said.

Officers were investigating the crime scene when they say Lorenzo Crowder, 25, came to the house and was soon arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. Crowder was booked into the Pima County jail.

Investigators say Crowder shot Jones and Sices during an argument. Crowder has a domestic relationship with at least one of the residents of the house, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.