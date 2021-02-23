Tucson police: Driver facing murder charge in south-side collision

A woman died in a crash involving a drunken driver early Sunday, officials said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Bilby Road for a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Reina Alexis Cota, 24, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu north when Jesus Ismael Rodriguez, 39, failed to stop for a red light driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee east on Bilby Road, police said. Cota was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger in the Malibu was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Rodriguez was taken to Banner-UMC for minor injuries, police said.

An officer responded to the hospital and determined Rodriguez was impaired when the crash occurred.

Rodriguez was booked into Pima County Jail where he's facing a second-degree murder charge as well as charges of aggravated assault, endangerment and criminal damage, police said.