Tucson police officer arrested after hitting handcuffed suspect

A Tucson police officer was arrested for aggravated assault Sunday, days after he hit a suspect while the suspect was handcuffed and on the ground, officials said.

Officer William Gallego was arrested Sunday after an internal criminal investigation reviewing body camera footage found he intentionally hit a suspect's head with his shin during an arrest Thursday night, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

On Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Roy Laos Transit Center, 205 W. Irvington Road, for a report of a fight between several people. When officers arrived, security told them the suspects already left, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

About an hour later officers returned to the transit center after a report that one of the suspects had returned, police said. A security guard at the transit center told officers he wanted the man arrested for trespassing, police said.

"After officers put handcuffs on the suspect, he became uncooperative and started to resist," police said in the news release. "The officers tried rolling the suspect on to his side, but he began yelling, kicking his feet and refused to give officers his name."