Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly road rage shooting of a 21-year-old woman on Christmas Eve, Tucson police say.

Jada Thompson showed up at Tucson Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds that happened about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24, near North Swan Road and East Speedway, police said at the time.

She died after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center because of the severity of her injuries.

Thompson was shot during a confrontation with another motorist, police said then.

On March 3, Jamie Moniq Moore, 20, and Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, were apprehended by police. They each were booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first degree murder and aggravated assault/drive-by shooting, police said in a news release.

Bond was set at $1 million apiece, police said.